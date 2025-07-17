McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $298.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

