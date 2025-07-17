KM Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

