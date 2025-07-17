Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 423.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

