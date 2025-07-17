Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.