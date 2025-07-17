Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.2%

JNJ opened at $164.78 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

