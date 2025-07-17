Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

