Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day moving average is $196.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

