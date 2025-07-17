Graypoint LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $707.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.03. The company has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

