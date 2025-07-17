Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $211.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

