Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $524.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day moving average of $511.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

