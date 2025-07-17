Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $152.33. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.13, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.