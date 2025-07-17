Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

MET stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

