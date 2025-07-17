State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.08%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. State Street has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at State Street

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in State Street by 38.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 220.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 105.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.