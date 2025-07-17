Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

