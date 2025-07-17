Bailard Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,233.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,250.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

