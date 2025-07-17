MTC Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 434,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,820,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

