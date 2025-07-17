iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,175,000 after buying an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.