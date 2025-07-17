Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $484,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $252.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.95 and a one year high of $277.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $2,479,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,530.46. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.28.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

