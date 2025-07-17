Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

