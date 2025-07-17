Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $243,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

