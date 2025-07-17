Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

