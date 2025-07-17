Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 61 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of URI stock opened at $799.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

