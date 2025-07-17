Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, space tourism, or in-orbit operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing commercial space industry, betting on advances in satellite broadband, earth-observation data services, space logistics, and future human spaceflight markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.75. 22,064,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,878,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,734. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $232.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $406.11 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

