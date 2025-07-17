Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 768,612 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

