Top Medical Stocks Worth Watching – July 14th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers and healthcare service providers. By holding these shares, investors gain exposure to innovations in drug development, medical technology and patient care while bearing risks related to clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and industry competition. Returns can come from capital appreciation as successful products reach the market and, in some cases, dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,622. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.94. The company has a market cap of $272.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,337,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,896,051. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,885. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

Read More