Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3%

WFC opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

