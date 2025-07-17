Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 4,127 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Shopify by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $120.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

