Montis Financial LLC Sells 191 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.74, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.95 and a 200 day moving average of $318.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.