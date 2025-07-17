Montis Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.