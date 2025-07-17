Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Trimmed by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VEU opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.