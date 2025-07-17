Allen Capital Group LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 936,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

