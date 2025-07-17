Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $395.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.97 and a 200-day moving average of $349.05. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

