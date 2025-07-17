11,412 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

