Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Opulen Financial Group LLC

Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.