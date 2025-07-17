Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4%

SCHW stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

