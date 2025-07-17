Opulen Financial Group LLC Has $14.11 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 12.8% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

