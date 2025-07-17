iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

