Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $228.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.67. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

