Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

