Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,082.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.22. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,112.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.