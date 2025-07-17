The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.82.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.63. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

