Kooman & Associates Cuts Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Kooman & Associates cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

