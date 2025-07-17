Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 1,930 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

