Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $39.45 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,694,000 after buying an additional 223,248 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.21.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $362.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.