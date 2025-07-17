Kooman & Associates Purchases 2,182 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kooman & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.