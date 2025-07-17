Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

