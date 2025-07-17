Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

