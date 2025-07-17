Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

