Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $96.25.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.