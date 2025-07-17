Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

