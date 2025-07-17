1,278 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TT opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.90 and a 200 day moving average of $382.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

